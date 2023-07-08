Dr Annuar: TikTok video appeal did not get stateless Liana placement in UTS

SIBU (July 8): Deputy Minister I for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee has refuted the claim about University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) foundation student Liana Sari Santud being enrolled to a degree programme because of her ‘appeals’ on TikTok, of which the clip has gone viral video.

Dr Annuar also denied the claim about his ‘intervention’ in the situation so as to enable Liana secure a place in UTS for her degree programme.

“I feel compelled to make such clarifications, following the report by an online portal and a print media based on Liana’s plight on her TikTok video that has gone viral.

“I believe that there’s confusion in these two reports (online and printed media) stemming from Liana’s TikTok video, and because of this, it has caused further confusion among members of the public.

“I wish to clearly state here that Liana Sari Santud (FIA22060116) enrolled to UTS Foundation in Arts (FIA) programme for the 2022/2023 academic session. She completed her Foundation in Arts with CGPA 3.11 under UTS Foundation Scholarship (currently known as UTS Bursary Scheme for Foundation Studies), in which she received free foundation education.

“She initially applied to do Bachelor of Accountancy for next February’s intake, but then changed her mind to go for the September’s intake instead, and this has been consented by the university.

“So, what is there to appeal in the first place as she is already a UTS student since her foundation studies’ days? Furthermore, she’s given the privilege like any other Sarawakian students even though she does not have identity card.

“There is no issue for her to study in UTS, with or without IC (identification card),” Dr Annuar told reporters after meeting up with Liana and her mother, Gading Ngerantar, at the UTS Campus here today.

Adding on, the Nangka assemblyman stressed about UTS having a policy of treating any stateless students the same as it would any other Sarawakians.

“I want to tell her (Liana) and the public about her having never been denied entry to study in UTS.”

Dr Annuar also gave his assurance that Liana would be given the UTS Bursary Scheme for Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programmes (BSUPP), entitling her for 50 per cent reduction in tuition fee for her Bachelor of Accountancy (Hons) programme in the UTS.

This meant that she would only have to pay about RM23,000 to complete her degree programme, instead of RM46,000.

On the UTS Bursary Scheme BP40 (BSBP40) for further reduction of 30 per cent in tuition fee, Dr Annuar said it came under Yayasan Sarawak, which had its own set of criteria for eligibility.

“This scheme is for the B40 families, and only for the first 100 students (who have applied).

“I hope she (Liana) would get it. We will also try to assist her in getting scholarship from Toh Li Hua Foundation or Farley Foundation, to ease her burden,” said Dr Annuar.

Commenting on the TikTok issue, Dr Annuar said taking to social media to highlight one’s plight would not bring about any solution; instead, it could cause more confusion.

“Bear in mind that it was neither the TikTok video nor my ‘intervention’ that had gotten Liana a place in the UTS – she already been offered a place even before the TikTok video.

“I don’t want people to assume that I can always ‘intervene’ in terms of admissions into the university. I don’t have the power, but even if I did, I would never abuse it.

“Admission to a university is based purely on academic qualifications, and not what’s reported by the newspaper. In Liana’s case, she qualified (for the degree programme) and got in on her own merits, where she obtained good results in her foundation studies.”

Nonetheless, Dr Annuar advised Liana’s mother, Gading, to seek the assistance in justifying that the girl was born in Sarawak to facilitate her application for identification documents.

“I believe that once Gading has obtained her (Liana’s) identity documents, the issue of Liana and her siblings being stateless would be a thing of the past.

“Also, the state government has agreed to issue temporary documents to undocumented individuals on condition that there is evidence saying that they are in the process of applying for proper documentation.

“With that, they (stateless individuals) can go to any school in Sarawak and so, it is up to the parents or guardians to obtain such documents so that they (these students) could be enrolled to any school in Sarawak.”

With Dr Annuar were UTS registrar (academic affairs and registry department) Jimmy De Rozario, and senior executive (academic affairs and registry department) Abang Mohammad Azlan Abang Amir.