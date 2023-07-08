EPF reaches out to Kapit folks via mobile programme

KAPIT (July 8): The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is reaching out to the local community through its mobile here.

According to EPF Sibu branch officer Obed George Gomes, the key objective of the programme is to bring its services and assistance closer to the people, especially those living in the rural pockets.

“We are committed to reaching out to our clients in rural areas like Kapit, so as to provide direct services to them, so that they would not need to go to the EPF office in Sibu.

“For Kapit, this is our first visit, where our EPF truck houses a mobile counter where the public can seek services and assistance, as well as forward their enquiries,” he said.

The EPF truck opened its operations on Tuesday (July 4) and closed yesterday.

“We have received encouraging responses from the public, asking about many EPF services such as i-Akaun on its activation and handling, member’s registration, as well as reviews and registrations of the i-Salary, basic savings and other schemes.

“Many do not know that you can register your children, as young as age 14, to become EPF members,” said Obed.