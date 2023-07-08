Fair n Fare app to help food vendors

KOTA KINABALU (July 8): Platforms like Fair n Fare play a vital role in driving economic growth while ensuring the welfare of all parties involved.

It is also an exciting app that aligns with the government’s vision to support and empower entrepreneurs, said Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Angin.

Ellron, when launching the Fair n Fare app here on Saturday, said that among the state government’s core objectives is to encourage and assist entrepreneurs in realising their dreams and contributing to the growth of the state’s economy.

“We believe in creating an enabling environment where businesses can thrive and prosper. Fair n Fare serves as an excellent example of how technology can be leveraged to support and uplift our local vendors,” he said, adding that Fair n Fare serves also as a medium to promote and uplift the vendors by providing them with a powerful platform to showcase their culinary expertise.

By offering exclusive promotions and discounts, Fair n Fare enables vendors to attract a wider customer base and grow their businesses. At the same time, it benefits the public by providing them with the opportunity to enjoy quality meals at affordable prices, he pointed out.

“We understand the challenges faced by both vendors and consumers in an increasingly competitive market. Fair n Fare emerges as a solution that addresses these challenges, creating a win-win scenario where vendors can thrive and the public can savour delightful dining experiences without straining their budgets.

“In line with our government’s initiatives to support entrepreneurship, Fair n Fare embodies the spirit of collaboration, innovation and sustainability as well as serves as an excellent example of how technology can be leveraged to support and uplift our local vendors. It brings together vendors and consumers, fostering an ecosystem that drives economic growth and enhances the overall well-being of our society,” said Ellron.

“I commend the founder and the entire team behind Fair n Fare for their visionary approach and tireless efforts in developing this innovative platform. Your dedication to supporting our local vendors and providing affordable dining options for the public is truly commendable,” he said.

During the launch, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Inspirasi Asli Sdn Bhd, the Youth and Sports Ministry and Sabah Credit Corporation for a collaboration that sees Inspirasi Asli managing the Fair n Fare app, the ministry sponsoring the subsidy for the vendors and Sabah Credit as the channel through which the subsidy would be disbursed.

Ellron also witnessed the presentation of a mock cheque for RM150,000 to Sabah Credit Corporation which was the subsidy to the merchants registered under the Fair n Fare app.

Meanwhile Inspirasi Asli COO Isaac Liew said that they currently have about 300 vendors registered under the Fair n Fare app which is in its pilot project.

Speaking to reporters at the launching ceremony, Isaac said all the registered vendors are currently in the state capital.

“Our target are 500 vendors and we will be opening up the registration to merchants from other districts in the state soon,” he said.

“Fair and Fare is a platform for food and beverage now. The way it works is that a vendor registered on the platform offers three food items on its menu at a 50 per cent discount.

“The discount is only applicable for dine-in and they can change the items offered on discount on a monthly basis. Our intention is to help the vendors and at the same time the public can enjoy affordable meal.

“Our target group is the hawkers, especially the youth entrepreneurs,” he said adding that the vendors will be getting a RM500 subsidy from the ministry this time round and if their performance is good the company can try to get more funding from the government for them.

Inspirasi Asli CEO Oscar Yong in his speech earlier said that as an entrepreneur, he firmly believes that entrepreneurship is the catalyst for change, and it is through innovative ideas and collaborative efforts that we can create solutions that benefit both businesses and consumers.

“Fair n Fare embodies this very spirit, as we strive to bridge the gap between vendors and consumers, while ensuring affordability and sustainability for all. Today, as we celebrate the launch of Fair n Fare, we also celebrate the power of collaboration and the potential to transform the dining experience for everyone.

“Our platform is not just about offering discounts or promotional deals; it is about creating a community of vendors and consumers who share a common goal – to enjoy quality meals at affordable prices,” he said.

According to him, Fair n Fare is a platform where vendors can showcase their culinary talents and attract a wider customer base.

“We provide them with a promotional channel that not only increases their visibility but also offers a seamless and convenient way for consumers to discover and engage with their favourite vendors. By leveraging the power of technology, we have created a platform that brings the best dining experiences within reach of every individual.

“But our mission goes beyond affordability. We are committed to ensuring the sustainability and growth of our vendors. Fair n Fare is designed to empower vendors, not undercut them. We believe that by offering fair and reasonable discounts, we can support their business growth while still delivering value to our users,” he said, adding that their ultimate goal is to create a win-win situation where vendors thrive, consumers enjoy great food at reduced prices, and our local economy prospers.