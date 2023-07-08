Fatimah urges parents to nurture children’s good financial habits from early age

KUCHING (July 8): Parents are called to nurture their children’s interest in good financial habits from an early age.

Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah asserted that parents should encourage and educate their children to be financially literate.

“The rising cost of living is now an inexhaustible issue for everyone – for our future generations, we need to inculcate in-depth financial literacy and the importance of saving money among our children.

“The children then can spend prudently while earning an honest living. They will think twice on what are they going to spend their money on and to decide whether or not it is worth spending,” she said at the graduation ceremony of Smart Reader Kids Financial Literacy Programme held at Grand Riverine Ballroom in Jalan Petanak here today.

Since saving money requires a tremendous amount of discipline, Fatimah said it was vital for the parents to guide and advice the children to do so.

“They must have discipline when they want to save their money.

“With proper guidance and education on savings, they will be financially literate,” she added.

A total of 1,789 Smart Reader Kids pupils graduated from the DuitSmart Kids financial literacy programme which was conducted in collaboration with Hong Leong Bank.

Aim Smart Academics Sdn Bhd operations and business development manager Norma John was among those present.