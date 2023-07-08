Itut almost ready for Borneo Cultural Festival in Sibu

SIBU (July 8): The Melanau’s ‘Itut’ or traditional swing measuring 43 feet high, erected at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang here has now reached almost 80 per cent completion, said Councillor Abang Carrol Abang Dris.

The chairman of Melanau Welfare Association of Kampung Nangka said that those involved in the construction of the swing will work on the wooden steps of the itut structure this weekend.

“By Sunday, the itut structure as the highlight of the Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) 2023 will be completed,” he said.

“Thereafter, we plan to test it for three days to determine its suitability before letting the public try out the giant swing,” he said at a press conference chaired by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley here yesterday.

Adding on, Abang Carrol said the operation time of the swing throughout the BCF will be from 6pm to 10pm.

On rainy days, however, the swing will be off limits to the public for safety reasons, he added.

The Melanau Welfare Association of Kampung Nangka has been appointed by SMC to manage the construction of the giant swing.

The construction of the ‘Itut’ started on June 28 with the help of some 20 volunteers from the association.

The ‘Itut’, also known as the ‘Tibau’ in the Mukah Melanau dialect, will be one of the highlights during BCF.