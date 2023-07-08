KCGCCI to build complex to better serve members, biz community, says president

KUCHING (July 8): The Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCGCCI) is planning to construct a complex to better serve its members and contribute to the business community here.

In disclosing this, its president Datuk Tan Jit Kee said the project has received verbal approval from Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Currently, we are in the process of planning and developing this project. Once completed, the Chamber will have sustainable funds to further its mission, better serve its members and actively contribute to the business community,” he said in his speech during the 133rd Anniversary Celebration of KCGCCI cum the 10th Anniversary of Young Entrepreneurs Committee (YEC) at a hotel here on Friday night.

Tan said over the course of 133 years, the Chamber has encountered numerous challenges.

“Today, our success can be attributed to the able leadership of our former presidents, the cooperation of our committee members and the unwavering support of the merchants who have accompanied us on this journey.

“We are committed to continue with our efforts in taking the Chamber’s business to new heights,” he said.

Adding on, he said despite their longstanding history, the Chamber remains youthful and dynamic.

“We embrace the new generation, emphasise specialisation and foster unity among individuals of all age groups. Through our spirit of collective teamwork, we lead the most prominent Chinese business organisation with a renewed sense of purpose.

“In recent years, the Chamber has made significant strides in communication and collaboration with the government and affiliated institutions. This has yielded remarkable results in addressing the issues and needs of the business community,” he said.

Tan went on to highlight four KCGCCI achievements: firstly, during the pandemic, the Chamber proposed several measures to assist small and medium-sized enterprises as well as low-income groups. Many of these suggestions were accepted and implemented by the government.

Secondly, the government responded to their request for the procurement of cranes for Kuching Port Authority to enhance the handling speed of containers and unloading efficiency. An allocation of RM70 million was provided by Sarawak government, and these cranes will be operational next year.

Thirdly, the Chamber advocated for the reduction and subsequent elimination of the sales tax on imported tyres. The government initially reduced the sales tax from 5 per cent to 2.5 per cent and ultimately eliminated it as per our request.

Lastly, establishing a collaboration with the Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity, and Regional Development Sarawak. This partnership includes conducting studies, implementing policies for agricultural modernisation, and inviting foreign partners to invest in local initiatives.

“Furthermore, we are committed to strengthening bilateral relationships with neighbouring countries through win-win cooperation.

“As part of this effort, we will be signing memoranda of understanding with multinational business chambers and organizations attending this ceremony. This platform will serve as an effective means to explore business opportunities, enhance cooperation, and attract foreign enterprises to invest in Sarawak,” said Tan.

Under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Tan said Sarawak has made significant strides in infrastructure development.

“The Premier has also demonstrated visionary initiatives in capitalising on our potential in sustainable and clean energy, including hydrogen, solar energy, and biofuel derived from algae.

“The introduction of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) aims to transform Sarawak into a high-income economy by 2030.

“With its expansive land, sparse population, abundant resources, and absence of natural disasters, Sarawak holds immense potential for business opportunities.

“I encourage all the entrepreneurs present here to explore its promising investment prospects. In this endeavour, the Kuching Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry stands ready to serve as a facilitator and partner for cooperation,” he added.

The 133rd anniversary celebration of KCGCCI witnessed the presence of over 100 businessmen representing 12 countries from 15 business chambers and organisations.