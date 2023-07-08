Learn new trends in entrepreneurship, Chinese commerce association president tells youth

KUCHING (July 8): Young entrepreneurs must learn current trends in business to enhance competitiveness, said Associated Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) president Tan Sri Dato Low Kian Chuan.

According to him, businesses are now facing the challenges of keeping up with rapid technological advancements in today’s fast-paced world.

“There is no doubt that technology is the key word to promote business development, whereby it has brought us unprecedented convenience and opportunities including artificial intelligence, big data analysis and automation technology.

“With the support of technology, we can quickly obtain information that we need to better understand the development trends and make accurate decisions,” he said, while calling for the young entrepreneurs to hone their skills and improve knowledge.

Speaking at the launching of ACCIM’s 12th Young Entrepreneurs Conference at Riverside Majestic Hotel here yesterday, Low said that it is imperative for businesses to introduce automation equipment and technology transfer.

“Today, we can order and pay by scanning QR codes, and in some restaurants, robots have been given the responsibility to serve,” he said, citing the technology’s benefits in improving efficiency and competitiveness.

“These technologies can accurately predict market trends and the changes in demand, which in turn helps improve productivity, optimise operation process, strengthen market layout and assist in customer relationship management.

“Hence, technology should be made into a good business partner. Only by putting the advantages of technologies to their full potential, can we stand out in the highly competitive business environment and even go one step higher,” he said.

Low, however, pointed out that businesses still need human creativity, judgment and leadership to solve complex problems and challenges.

“While making good use of technology, we must also give attention to human values and needs,” he said, emphasising this year’s conference theme of ‘Connecting Humanity and Technology: Future-Proof Your Business’.

Over the past 12 years, the ACCCIM Young Entrepreneurs Conference has emerged to become one of the ACCCIM’s signature events.

The event invites young entrepreneurs from home and abroad to Malaysia every year to participate in this grand event so as to promote exchanges and contacts between young entrepreneurs in Malaysia and overseas young entrepreneurs, as well as to promote regional cooperation.