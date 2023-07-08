Muhyiddin insists waived Felda settlers’ debt in 2021

KUALA LUMPUR (July 8): Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today accused Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of lying about waiving Felda settler debts.

Muhyiddin denied the allegation that he failed to implement this while during his Perikatan Nasional administration.

“The settlement of Felda settlers’ debt was implemented in 2021 when I was the prime minister.

“This was confirmed by the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in a parliamentary reply on February 23,” said Muhyiddin on Facebook today.

The Pagoh MP was responding to Anwar’s announcement during the 2023 Felda Settlers’ Day celebration in Serdang yesterday where he reportedly said that the unity government was taking steps to waive the settlers’ debt.

Anwar accused Muhyiddin of failing in his duties to implement the Felda settler’s debt disposal during his time heading the government.

In his post, Muhyiddin pointed out that due to Felda’s cash flow constraints, the PH-BN government has not been able to implement the debt settlement continuously.

“Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Idris Jusoh also said in a statement on February 24 that the settlement of settler’s debt, amounting to RM8.3 billion, will be completed in 2021,” he explained.

Muhyiddin also said he did not like to lie or break promises.

“With this latest lie, it is increasingly clear that Anwar Ibrahim is not a person fit to be prime minister,” he said.

Yesterday at the Felda Settlers’ Day celebration in Serdang, Anwar said that the announcement regarding the cancellation of 80 per cent of Felda settlers’ debt made by the previous government did not receive any approval.

Anwar said the PN government only announced the disposal of the RM8.3 billion debt.

He said the government will continue the deferred financing of Felda sukuk by allocating funds of up to RM1 billion per year for the next 10 years to Felda. – Malay Mail