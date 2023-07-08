‘Ops Dadu’ in Kuching records 246 arrests for illegal online gambling in first-half 2023

KUCHING (July 8): The Ops Dadu by Kuching District police headquarters (IPD) has resulted in the arrest of 246 individuals suspected to be involved in illegal online gambling activities.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said throughout this operation, carried out between Jan 1 this year and June 23, police had conducted 193 raids and checks, and apprehended 213 men and 33 women.

“A total of 193 investigation papers have been opened.

“Police have also disconnected electricity supply to 38 premises, said to be involved in illegal gambling,” said Ahsmon in a statement today, also assuring the public that Ops Dadu would continue and be intensified in combating illegal gambling.

Adding on, he said out of the total investigation papers opened, 154 were under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 for online gambling, while 35 under Section 4A(a) of the same Act for unlicensed public lottery gambling, and four under Section 4(1)(g) of the same Act for promoting online gambling (calling centre) using sets of computers.

He said from the 246 suspects arrested, 172 had been charged in Kuching Magistrates’ Court.

“The police call upon the public to come forward with any information about illegal gambling activities by contacting the nearest police station,” advised Ahsmon.