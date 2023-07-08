PM Anwar says DAP has never questioned position of Malays in the country

BANGI (July 8): Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday again defended DAP from the Opposition’s accusations that the party has been nothing but a nuisance to the country ever since it was founded.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Mega Madani Tour’, Anwar said the Chinese-majority party had never made a fuss about the position of the Malays and Islam in the country.

“Budget for Islamic programmes has been raised, but has DAP ever questioned it? No. Felda’s debt had been cleared and they never questioned it. So when did DAP ever question the position of Islam and Malays?” Anwar asked.

“The one party that disagrees with Jawi writings and Hudud is the Gerakan party and PAS is working with them right now,” he added.

On May 31, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said that the wellbeing of non-Muslims will be threatened if they “cross the line” in their behaviour towards Muslims in Malaysia.

In the Facebook post, Hadi also claimed that DAP has been nothing but a nuisance to the country ever since the party was founded and has “gone too far”.

Hadi also painted DAP as the purveyor of secularism through the “Malaysian Malaysia” concept. — Malay Mail