Premier: Sarawak’s success throughout 60 years includes resolving MA63 demands

KUCHING (July 8): Sarawak has been able to achieve good progress throughout the past 60 years of independence, which includes not only economic success but also resolving the demands as stated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

In stating this, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said amidst a galore of events and activities being planned for the ‘Sarawak 60 Years of Independence’ celebration, the realisation was that everyone was very grateful because over the past six decades, the government had succeeded in bringing progress and prosperity to this state.

He said this in his speech for the opening ceremony of ‘Sarawak Education Expo’ at Yayasan Sarawak here today.

His text-of-speech was read by Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Adding on, Abang Johari also expressed his confidence in the close relationships between Sarawak and the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, which should continue to bring many benefits to the state.

“Now under the leadership of YAB Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, he is very concerned about all the demands and has moved even faster (towards addressing them).

“Looking at the vastness of Sarawak as the largest region (in Malaysia), the development aspect is seen as a priority.”

Adding on, Abang Johari hailed the setting up of Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Fund as among the efforts to shape a bright future for the state.

“The Sarawak government has introduced the Sovereign Wealth Fund, modelled upon the Global Government Pension Fund implemented in Norway, so that Sarawak would have the largest financial reserves amongst other states.

“The increase in the state’s savings should be partially reinvested to provide returns that would benefit future generations.

“This fund will be used for education and improving the living standards of Sarawakians based on the socio-economic needs, talent development, expertise, the entrepreneurial skills of Sarawakians and any other purposes,” he said.