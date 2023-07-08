Sarawak General Hospital — Services par excellence

I HAVE just been a guest of the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for eight days after I was admitted at the A&E on Saturday, June 24, for a medical emergency, and was admitted to Ward 5 of the men’s medical facility.

This is my report card. Upon my arrival at the entrance of the A&E, I was put onto a wheelchair and brought swiftly to admission, where they recorded my particulars and asked for my health issues.

Thereafter, I was immediately wheeled into the triage special room and my vitals were checked: blood sugar, blood pressure and ECG done – a thorough examination.

I was then taken into the Red Zone (there were Yellow, Green and Red zones to signify seriousness, with Red denoting urgent attention as such cases are often life-threatening).

Another series of questions, probes and tests were conducted and I was placed in a holding space within a room, which was fully occupied and extremely busy with all sorts of patients in various stages of emergencies.

I was told that usually the weekends would be extra busy for the SGH as the private hospitals and clinics would be down to skeleton staff at work so most patients would come straight to the SGH.

Besides which, it would appear that more medical issues and mishaps are prone to happen during this period, based on historical records.

My case was treated as very serious and I was asked to be warded for observation for at least 24 hours. However, there was no bed yet available in the men’s ward, so I was placed at the holding facility in A&E until the following evening at 6pm, when a bed opened up.

In the meantime, I was put on round-the-clock surveillance with periodic check-ups on my vitals of blood glucose levels and blood pressure – even blood and urine samples were being taken. ECG was also done, as was physical examination.

By 6pm, I was placed at the Medical Ward 5. It was situated at the old section of the hospital, tucked away behind the newer blocks. It was an old, single-storey colonial building with excellent ventilation, fans from the ceiling and walls, and was not air-conditioned.

It was clean and spacious, and had three sections, each with six beds.

Unusually, it was a mixed ward (both men and women), but the toilets and showers were separate.

What had caught me by surprise was how clean, tidy and regulated everything was. The ward was fully staffed and brightly lit, and all the fans were blowing at high speed – it was a very warm night, but one did not really feel the heat.

The facilities were top-notch and fairly new. There were working beds with side tables and also a cupboard each for storage. There was proper identification of the patient’s name, the category of care and food intake.

The floors were so clean that one could walk barefooted – the cleaner appeared to be on the job every two or three hours to mop-wipe clean the entire area. There was not a speck of dust on the table tops or on the walls; the sink and the tap were working with a mirror intact and two garbage bins: one for domestic waste, and one for medical waste.

A very pleasant surprise when I visited the toilets and washroom to find the row of toilets and sinks spotless and very clean and all the taps were working (alas they still have not installed any hot water!).

The common area toilet-paper dispenser was stocked, but there was no liquid soap or shampoo. The cupboards were sited visibly within easy reach for those who needed a change of hospital-provided trousers and shirts (in three sizes).

I could see that the floors were constantly cleaned and mopped.

So much for the facilities!

The best part of SGH is the level of professionalism and attention rendered by all the staff – from the specialist doctors to the consultants to the medical officers, pharmacists, nurses and the general staff members.

Without any exception, they were all highly competent, skilful, knowledgeable at their job, helpful and best of all, friendly and approachable.

I remember from as recently as maybe five to six years ago, we could still hear patients who had complained about the treatment that they had received from the public health service, be it at the polyclinic level or at the specialist centre or the hospital wards.

Such complaints are usually spotlighted on medical staff’s ‘bedside manners’, which I would not actually blame the professionals involved if some patients did tend to be somewhat demanding or expecting too much from the team.

But in recent years, such complaints have dwindled down to just the odd cases here and there as I am sure as in anywhere else, there is bound to be the odd black sheep or recalcitrant medical practitioner who might need a refresher course in his public relations.

In my own personal case, I found the medical attention to be exemplary and second to none: everything had been done within a strict framework of structural reporting and nothing had gone amiss as every single detail was studied and investigated.

This was what had happened in my case.

My case doctor Dr Janice Lim would come in early each morning, at 7.30am, after clocking off from work rather late the day before; and set about distributing all the medical files of each patient according to their location and checking up on the previous day/night’s outstanding instructions.

Her superior, specialist Dr CH Liew, would do his rounds together with her (sometimes accompanied by others) and go through in detail what has transpired the last 24 hours, results from tests or scans ordered, current readings of vitals, etc.

An up-to-date comprehensive verbal exchange would then ensure between specialist/doctor/medical officer and patient; and instructions on what to follow up on next would be issued and carried out. The nurses would carry out all these.

Although the two doctors who had spent the most time attending to me were Dr Janice Lim and Dr CH Liew, I must also mention the HO (houseman) Dr Billy and consultant Dr YK Cheong for their input and guidance.

The pharmacist, nurses and other administrative and work staff members all contributed to a solid and admirable teamwork, which was clearly visible and working efficiently.

We, as patients, can sometimes be very demanding and also be rather unreasonable in the expectations that we have from our medical carers and specialists.

We can expect too much or sometimes, we are also guilty of withholding certain sensitive personal information that would have otherwise assisted the medical team to further find a solution, or at least know what they are up against.

Doctors, too, are humans and they have to make a judgement based on given facts, adduced evidence and what they can actually see or obtain from the patient himself. Everything has to be scientifically based and usually combined with their own work experience or other medical references.

During my eight-day stay in Ward 5, I have nothing but praise and commendation to record for all the professional staff working there – their work ethics, professionalism and bedside manners are second to none, and I am impressed beyond words.

We can be proud of a standard of public healthcare in Sarawak that is world-class and of a level that can rival anywhere else in the world – First, or Third World country!

I would urge all those working in the health services to continue to strive for the best and to maintain this standard, and I commend the Sarawak government for having attained such a high and illustrious standard of health care – in the SGH in Kuching!