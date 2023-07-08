Sarawak govt inks MoU with Malaysia Aviation Group to kickstart MASwings acquisition talks

KUALA LUMPUR (July 8): The Sarawak state government has inked a memorandum of understanding with Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of MASwings Sdn Bhd, to discuss the acquisition of the regional airline.

The MoU also is also to establish clear parameters, define the scopes, set timelines, and facilitate a smooth process of the exercise, according to a statement by Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin, in conjunction with his visit to Khazanah Nasional Bhd yesterday.

Lee led a delegation from the state with the primary objective to brief Khazanah on the proposed takeover of MASwings.

The delegation was a follow-up from the meeting with Transport Minister Anthony Loke on June 30, 2023, in Putrajaya.

The meeting also discussed on the existing air connectivity issues affecting Sarawak, especially direct international flights.

Sarawak presently has only three direct international routes, namely Singapore, Bandar Seri Begawan and Jakarta.

“There is, therefore, a need for a concerted effort to establish more direct international routes to promote tourism, trade and investment.

“In this connection, the Sarawak government has decided to set up its own airline through the acquisition of MASwings,” said the statement. – Bernama