Sarawak Hornbill Team Cup: Team Sunway Megalanes vow to return for more

KUCHING (July 8): Sunway Megalanes was crowned overall team champions of the Sarawak Hornbill Team Cup tenpin bowling championships which ended at Megalanes Sarawak, Emart Batu Kawa today.

The team comprising Johnathan Chan Tian Sheng (captain), Haikal Hazlan, Durriyah Ibrahim, Alisha Iman Cheong Abdullah, Muhammad Rifqi Mohd Razzin accumulated 50 points with three golds and one fourth-place finish to finish six points ahead of Sarawak’s Team Memang Suii while third place went to Sabah B which collected 30 points.

Penang A and SSC-ABAS 1 were third and fourth on 25 points and 20 points respectively. The top three teams collected cash prizes of RM10,000, RM7,000 and RM5,000.

Met after the prize presentation, Johnathan said the win was indeed a surprise result because his team had only targeted to win at least a medal of any colour.

“We didn’t expect to have this outcome with three gold medals and we just try to do our best… It was quite a good and exciting experience to participate in this kind of competition which was based on a new format and my teammates and l have gained much experience from this,” said the 32-year-old former national kegler and gold medalist at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore.

He was also second in men’s singles at the Singapore Open earlier this year.

So impressed with the way the competition was conducted that Johnathan and teammates have decided to come back to defend their crown next year. It was also the first time that they had competed in such an event.

The team will also be coming to compete in the Sarawak International Open Tenpin Bowling Championships in September.