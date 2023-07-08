Sarawak Tourism Federation: Water supply disruption at Bako National Park solved in 2 weeks

KUCHING (July 8): The water supply disruption at the Bako National Park will be solved within two weeks, said Sarawak Tourism Federation (STF).

Speaking to reporters, its president Audry Wan Ullok said the matter was conveyed by the Sarawak Forest Corporation (SFC) director during their meeting on Thursday, July 6.

She said SFC has given assurance that the issue will be solved soon and the repair works have started.

“As you know, we are having issues with the water supply in Bako National Park. There’s no water in Bako, I think because of damaged pipes.

“But I am relieved to know that yesterday that we spoke and met with SFC and we were assured by the director of SFC that the repair works have commenced,” she said when met at a press conference held in one of the hotels here.

Audry said while actions to remedy the situation are now being taken, the industry still worries especially on the impact of the problem.

Citing the number of visits to Bako National Park last year, she expressed concern that the water supply problem could affect the number of international and domestic visitors to the park.

She said it would be harder for the industry to accommodate tourists during the peak season these two weeks.

According to her, STF had received many complaints following the water disruption.

“Because if you look at the figure last year of how many tourist arrivals and how many visitors that went to the park, and bear in mind that last year we only started to open half a year but we already had almost 13,000 foreign visitors to Bako National Park and 16,000 domestic visitors.

“So it’s almost 30,000 visitors coming to the park last year. And as you know the industry has just opened and borders are also just opened and we are now in the peak season, of course it is a big worry to us,” she explained.

“Because on our part we have received a lot of complaints from tourists, guests who are going to stay in the accommodation at the Bako National Park.

“But SFC also has assured us that it will take about two weeks for this work to be done. So we do not wish to say anymore. I will let SFC themselves come out with their statement about the cause of the lack of water supply.

“So this issue which I supposed, I think it’s been dealt with. At the moment, the industry has been assured that in two weeks the problem will be solved. We don’t want to make it too much of an issue right now,” she said.

It is learned that SFC has given out notice that the accommodations at Bako National Park have been closed since last month (June 4) due to water supply disruption.