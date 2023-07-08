Schools in Tanjong Batu to be prioritised for aid, says rep

SIBU (July 8): Schools in the Tanjong Batu constituency in Bintulu will continue to be prioritised for aids to ensure the well-being, safety and comfort of school children, said its assemblyman Johnny Pang.

He said this during the presentation of Rural Transformation Project (RTP) funds to SJK (C) Sebiew Chinese Bintulu today.

Pang said the funds will be used for maintenance works on the building’s stairs, replacement of glass windows, resurfacing the parking area and construction of a new covered walkway.

“The new application to upgrade the school has been received, and we will examine the application to ensure its priorities and needs,” he added.

Meanwhile, the school’s board of management chairman Pau Ngi Sing expressed gratitude to Pang for always providing cooperation and help to the school, especially in its efforts to repair and upgrade its infrastructure.

“Pang has a responsible attitude and always goes to the ground to review the progress of the RTP to ensure that implementation works go smoothly,” he said.

Pau added that even though the school is a Chinese primary school, over 70 per cent of the students are Bumiputera.

“Most of them are able to master and communicate in simple Chinese language well. This shows that the spirit of cooperation and harmony of the plural society among the people is still well preserved.”

Additionally, Pau said the school will keep in touch and discuss with Pang for the next maintenance plan of the school.

“Hopefully the Sarawak government can continue to provide support and assistance to the Chinese schools in future,” he said.