Tiong: Using race, religion cards for political mileage must stop

SIBU (July 8): Federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has urged certain quarters to stop using race and religion cards in politics, especially with the upcoming election season over in Peninsular Malaysia.

According to him, there is an irresponsible group of people who ‘love to incite hatred, just for the sake of winning the polls’.

Such a campaign, he added, is meant to secure the Malay votes.

“These people are playing the race and religion cards, just for their own benefits and political interests.

“Actually, we never disturb or undermine other religions and ethnicities, especially Islam and the Malay community. We have never even thought of going to that extent,” he said in his speech for his ministry’s ‘Ngiling Bidai’ event at Kingwood Hotel here last night.

His text of speech was read by deputy minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan.

Tiong, who is Bintulu MP, hailed the multi-racial and multi-religious society as the uniqueness of Malaysia and everyone must learn to be tolerant with one another.

He opined that rather than playing with fire, these quarters should explain to the people the assistance made available by the government, amidst the nation facing difficult times due to uncertainties in the global economy.

“In my opinion, this is better than seeking support through dirty tactics such as racial politics.

“Just think – how can we solve the problems that arise when religious and racial sensitivities are exploited; if there is no spirit of tolerance, togetherness, and embracing diversity,” he questioned.

Tiong regarded Sarawak’s culture as ‘reflecting the true unity of Malaysia’.

“What can be done here would become a major issue if it were to be done in Peninsular Malaysia.

“That’s the reality when there are certain groups that like to divide communities by using extremist religious and ethnic sentiments.”

On another matter Tiong, who is also Dudong assemblyman, said he was serious about the restructuring of his entire ministry, including the agencies under it.

In this respect, he said it would require full involvement and participation of all parties.

“Additionally, ample space and opportunities are given to anyone who is qualified and genuinely committed to helping to enhance the ministry.

“For instance, on positions within the ministry or its agencies, although (they are) open to the public, we would prioritise deserving personnel (to fill the vacancies),” he said.

In this regard, Tiong said he had to be firm as it involved the interests of the agencies, the ministry, and the country as a whole.

“My law is very simple – if you cannot perform, you may leave this ministry.

“I do not need passengers in my ministry; I do not need excess baggage in my ministry,” he stressed.