Uggah: Crucial to encourage rural students to have interest in STEM

KUCHING (July 8): Rural students must be encouraged and inspired to have interest in the subjects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), especially at primary school level.

In making this call, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said by excelling in these subjects, the younger generation could pursue technical careers and be able to accommodate the state’s increasing needs for workforce in the field.

“It is in the technical fields that new job opportunities are going to be aplenty. Sarawak is, after all, embracing technical-oriented carbon trading, green, digital and hydrogen economies soon, to name a few.

“As a matter of fact, just a few days ago I had a conversation with Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) chief executive officer Janin Girie in Kuching. He told me that Petros’ going to need between 20,000 and 30,000 technicians by 2030,” said Uggah, who is also the Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Sarawak.

He made these remarks when officiating at SK Nanga Gayau’s 61st anniversary celebration in Spaoh near Betong today.

Uggah, who is Bukit Saban assemblyman, also said rural students should not dismiss STEM as ‘very difficult subjects’.

“If other students could do well in them (STEM), I am sure you too can excel in them.

“So I hope the teachers at primary school level would take the extra efforts to motivate their students to like STEM subjects and go for the Science Stream in their further education.

“This is the crucial path towards developing their passion and development,” he added.

Uggah also highlighted the need for students to have a reading habit because when they read a lot, they would enjoy a lot more knowledge, as well as to be updated on the current happenings and developments around the world.

On this note, he announced a grant of RM10,000 to buy more new books for SK Nanga Gayau’s library, and another RM10,000 for the primary school’s parent-teacher association (PTA).

The Deputy Premier also performed the opening ceremony for the new RM7 million school block, built under the RM1 billion allocation meant for repair works on dilapidated schools in Sarawak.

Moreover, Uggah also announced a grant of RM100,000 to upgrade the school facilities and enhance its teaching aid.

Meanwhile Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu, who spoke earlier, advised rural parents to continue allowing their children to stay as boarders in their schools.

He also announced a grant of RM5,000 to the school’s PTA.