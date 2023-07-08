Witness’ police report authentic, says Peter

KOTA KINABALU (July 8): Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Rakyat (PKDM) president Datuk Peter Anthony said a 2018 police report lodged by a star witness in his trial for document forgery is authentic.

Peter was referring to a report by star witness Mohd Shukur Mohd Din, who had claimed that his written statement in 2017 was fabricated by a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer.

“Police have confirmed the report’s authenticity. This report proves the existence of an evil political conspiracy planned to implicate me in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court in 2020.

“I will take follow-up action by submitting a copy of it as new evidence to the Court of Appeal and Attorney General’s office so that justice can be served,” he said at a press conference in Shah Alam on Saturday.

Last Monday, Peter had filed a police report regarding the new discovery of facts claiming that he was persecuted in the document forgery case he faced before.

The police report which was made at the Penampang District Police Headquarters (IPD) followed after Peter received a message on social media which revealed a police report lodged by the star witness of his case which was made in 2018.

In his press conference afterwards, Peter said the police report made by Mohd Shukur at the Putatan police station on 9 August 2018 explained that the main witness gave an incorrect statement to the MACC due to pressure during the investigation of the case on 20 July 2017.

Peter said the witness’s report explained that his written statement was added so that he, as a suspect in the case of document forgery involving a project at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) which was investigated by the MACC, could be convicted.

He said that if he had found out about Mohd Shukur’s police report earlier, his lawyers could have used it as an argument to challenge the credibility of the main witness in his case.

In 2020, Peter as the managing director of Syarikat Asli Jati Sdn Bhd was tried in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on charges under Section 468 of the Penal Code for forging the office letter of the UMS Deputy Vice Chancellor dated 9 June 2014.

It is related to the Mechanical and Electrical System (M&E) maintenance and service contract at UMS.

Following that, Peter, who is also the former Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister, was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of RM50,000 in May last year.

The sentence and conviction was also upheld by the High Court last April after Peter filed an appeal against the previous decision of the Sessions Court.