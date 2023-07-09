An El Nino event is impending

IMPOSED on the ever-rising temperatures caused by climate change there is a periodic weather event known as the El Nino – Southern Oscillation (Enso). Enso events involve changes in the seawater temperature and atmospheric pressure across the central Pacific tropical regions. In the western Pacific El Nino is associated with high pressure and high temperatures. A La Nina phase is associated with colder air. These phases usually occur alternately every four years. In the northern hemisphere the last three winters (December to February) have seen a prolonged run of three La Nina events. We are now in a state of transition to a large El Nino event according to meteorologists worldwide. The tropical Pacific is about to enter the warm phase of Enso.

Origin of Spanish names

The term El Nino is associated with the warming of the cold Humboldt oceanic current which flows from the Southern Ocean northwards along the coasts of Chile and Peru usually at Christmastime. El Nino de Navidad literally translates into ‘the boy child of the Nativity’ associated with the birth of Jesus Christ. La Nina means ‘the girl child’ when the sea surface temperature across the equatorial eastern central Pacific will be lower by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius than normal.

This is essentially the atmospheric companion of El Nino and is related to surface air pressures between the eastern and western Pacific Ocean. As we know, low atmospheric pressure usually occurs over warm waters mainly through convectional uplift of the air and high pressure over cold waters where colder air descends. The close interaction between the atmosphere and the ocean is obvious. El Nino episodes are related to the warming of the central and eastern areas in the Pacific Ocean resulting in a weakening of the strength of the Trade Winds. El Nino produces high surface pressures in the Western Pacific.

The current situation

It is agreed by long range meteorological forecasters worldwide that in the summer months (June, July, August) this year there is a distinct likelihood of a rise in sea surface temperatures increasing by the autumn (September, October, November). However, the direct influence of climate change and the ever-rising mean world temperatures could bring this forward resulting in a possibly large and prolonged El Nino event. Through changes in pressure in the equatorial Pacific so atmospheric patterns change in both the northern and southern hemispheres.

Using historical data and the latest supercomputer models it is very likely that El Nino will bring increased risks of drought to Southeast Asia where, in places, temperatures have already reached the highest ever recorded since records began. India, Northeastern Australia, regions of Amazonia, and Southern Africa have already been affected by rising temperatures. Clearly, El Nino is developing.

In Europe, temperatures continue to rise with reservoir levels falling way beyond the norm and record-breaking temperatures in the Iberian Peninsula. There is a flipside to all of this for there will be an increase in cold conditions to northern Europe this winter; we will see, and I await with bated breath! Electricity, oil, and gas prices have already nearly trebled in the UK! Professor Adam Scaife, the head of long-range forecasting of the UK’s Meteorological Office recently stated, “The current record for global temperatures occurred in 2016 and it’s no coincidence that followed the last big El Nino. If we get a big El Nino at the end of this year then, we are likely to break the record for global temperatures in 2024.”

El Nino effects on global warming

Using historical data, researchers have found that El Nino events cause a significant rise in global warming trends. The actual number of these events has increased over the last four decades, with the last ‘spike’ in 2016. Rapid warming of the Indian Ocean has undoubtedly weakened the Indian South West Monsoon season and the 1997 to 1998 event has been attributed to the first, huge scale coral bleaching due to the warming seas in the Pacific Ocean with a third of corals on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia dying off.

My memories of the 1997 to 1998 El Nino event in Borneo

One cloudless morning in August 1997, I set off from Kota Kinabalu with a dear Sino Dusun family friend to visit Mount Kinabalu National Park. The ambient temperature in KK was about 30 degrees Celsius at 9am. On our zigzag car ride to the park’s headquarters, we were amazed at how the vegetation, even at altitude, was looking so dry and withering. Upon arrival, we were advised that there was to be no climbing on Aki Nabalu on that day owing to a lack of rainwater through a severe drought. We enjoyed the artificially watered gardens and after an excellent light lunch left the park, only to be greeted with clouds of bushfire smoke through the outbreak of wildfires nearby to the road down the mountain. Because of the heat we drove with open car windows, and we arrived back in KK stinking of acrid smoke. It was literally a baptism with fire!

The previous time I had visited the mountain was in 1994 during the search and rescue time for the beleaguered British and Hong Kong soldiers, who abseiled down Low’s Gully and then got lost in heavy rain! Later I returned to lead an expedition in 2000 with 26 English Sixth Formers from my school and my Sino Dusun paramedic friend to climb Mount Kinabalu and it pelted with rain which lasted for over 12 hours at Laban Rata. It was dry very early the next morning for the final ascent!

Relating El Nino to Borneo

Owing to the unique position of this the third largest island in the world, we are subjected to various weather patterns according to the atmospheric pressures over the sea and land. Whilst we may experience torrential rain in some areas of our cities, other areas may appear bone dry! El Nino can change these weather patterns and result in a period of prolonged drought accompanied by very high ambient temperatures. This interaction between the seas that surround us, and our atmosphere will last for several months and directly affect our agricultural production, our infrastructure, health, and the generation of energy.

Newsflash

On June 1, 2023, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced that an El Nino is now underway! The southern USA is likely to experience cooler and wetter weather whilst parts of the Western USA and Canada will be warmer and drier. Pacific tropical cyclones will be boosted threatening the vulnerable low-lying islands there. Heavy rainfall is expected in some parts of Central and South America, yet the Amazonian rainforests will experience drier conditions.

Australia is likely to endure extreme heat, drought, and bushfires resulting in a reduction in crop production by 33 per cent. Palm oil and rice producers in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand will suffer a fall in yields as heat waves dry out the young plants. Peru’s government has set aside US$1.06 billion to cover the impacts. In the Philippines, which are vulnerable to tropical cyclones, a special government disaster team has been established to cope with impending damages.

Let us only hope and pray that this El Nino event will not last as long as predicted and the most vulnerable nations in our world will not be lacking in food, fresh water, and power supplies. Typically, an El Nino event lasts from nine to 12 months but this one could be a bit longer. We will have to wait and see.