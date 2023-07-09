Belting out music despite the odds

SHE began busking two years ago, and she saw it as the realisation of a dream that she had as a young girl. Years after being involved in a car accident in 2011, she had reached a turning point.

She suffered a spine injury in the collision. She was unable to walk once more as a result.

It would be years before she could relive her dashed dream of becoming a singer. She was 18 at the time. Until she was able to stand up for herself, those were times of excruciating pain, battling to heal, adjustment, and accepting her disability.

The latter put her on a serious path to making music a career.

Unlike most other singers, Syafieqah Marzuki is a singer on a wheelchair with the dexterity of heart and mind to brave the odds. Cutting an effeminate tomboyish figure with little make-up on her flawless face, she calls herself ‘Ekah Busker’.

She takes up her place at an open public space at a popular eatery near a supermarket in Sibu where she entertains the patrons, other audience and onlookers with her sweet endearing voice while strumming her guitar.

The response is good.

Inability to walk not a handicap

“My inability to walk is not a hindrance for me to pursue my dreams. I love the job,” says Syafieqah.

She recalls the day of the accident clearly. She was travelling with friends in the backseat of the car along Mukah Road after completing her Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, when a four-wheel drive vehicle ploughed into them.

“My friends received slight injuries, while I was injured unconscious. I remember waking up in the ICU (intensive care unit) hearing the doctor saying to my Mum: ‘She cannot walk…’

“I wasn’t so sure what that meant at that point.”

Syafieqah spent more than a month in the hospital due to a spine injury, which required a slow and painful recovery. To care for her, her mother Hadiah Alol had to resign from her position as a kindergarten teacher.

After being released from the hospital, Syafieqah was still required to continue her treatment for many more years, visiting the hospital for routine check-ups and physiotherapy.

With her father running a small business, the family of six children had to cope with the difficult situation.

“While I did not receive any compensation for my injury, I’m grateful to all the kind-hearted souls who helped to lighten my parents’ financial burden during our times of need,” says Syafieqah.

Glimmer of hope

Syafieqah has not totally recovered. Today, she is still on medication for nerve pains, but she takes it all in her stride all the same.

According to one doctor, there is a glimmer of hope that she would be walking again.

“I still hold on to the hope, although I don’t foresee it happen any sooner. Yet, if at all I will not be able to walk again, so be it. There’re many others who are less fortunate and yet, they move on and have a life.

“Having fully accepted my limitation, I’m just thankful that I can still do a lot of things, especially singing.

“I don’t consider myself as an OKU (‘Orang Kelainan Upaya’, or individual with disability) although I acknowledge my physical limitation as there are things I can’t do on my own such as reaching for something that only can be done on our two feet.”

Her troubles and afflictions have made her strong. She knew how it was like to be devastated and drowned in hopelessness.

When she woke up in the ICU after the accident, she seemed to be able to accept the fact that she could no longer walk. It was only months later that she began to feel the blow after she came to a deep realisation that she had to live with the disability all her life.

Not wanting to dwell in her predicament, she accepted the offer to go to the Industrial Training and Rehabilitation Centre for OKU in Bangi, Selangor where she took courses in Table Tennis and Information Technology (IT).

Preferring singing to sport

Syafieqah took part in table tennis competitions while in Bangi. Although loving the sport, she had preferred to work her way to become a singer.

She also joined the Sibu Spinal Cord Injury Organisation, where she took the opportunity to take guitar lessons from one of its members.

“Yes, I had been in sorrow over my inability to walk again, but I did not allow it to persist long, much more when I found my niche as a singer. Although I’m classified as an OKU, I don’t feel I am one.

“I feel normal maybe because I believe I’m normal.”

Syafieqah is able to mesmerise her audience with a good selection of popular English, Chinese and Malay numbers such as ‘Eternal Flame’, ‘If I Ain’t Got You’, ‘Ayah’ and Ebiet G Ade’s hit tune ‘Berita Kepada Kawan’.

Talented and amiable, the busker has a way of holding the crowd. Some of the patrons at the eatery are there not just to relish their favourite food, but also to enjoy her singing as well.

Grateful for the good response, especially from the usual crowd, she recalls how she had wanted to be a busker for a long time. She used to go jamming with a group of talented friends but later, they stopped jamming and became inactive.

One day, she contacted the leader of the group and asked if he would start a busking group with her. The leader was only too happy to do so.

“As a result, we came together and started busking.

“Today, having gained much confidence, I’m doing solo most of the time, although we still perform as a group once in a while. Besides busking, I also perform at wedding receptions and other functions,” says Syafieqah.

Supportive parents

Inspired by her mother Hadiah, Syafieqah is able to fulfil her desire to become a singer. Both her parents love music. When they were younger, they had their own band for the love of music, and Hadiah would sing.

Today, her mother takes pleasure in watching her daughter perform in front of her appreciative audience, giving her all the needed support and encouragement.

But it was not just Hadiah’s support towards her dreams and aspirations that made Syafieqah the person she is – it was most of all the loving care that Hadiah gave her daughter throughout the latter’s recuperating years.

“Mum took good care of me during my long recuperation period without complaining, even though it was tough for her. Words cannot express how much that means to me.

“She helps build my confidence and courage so that I can be self-reliant,” says Syafieqah.

Her philosophy in life: ‘Never give up. Life goes on and so, we have to keep going’; it is a reflection of that. It is her fervent hope that people with disabilities be given a fair chance to show their talents and skills so that they can excel in the fields that they are good at.

She also looks forward to opportunities of performing in stage shows, concerts and television entertainment programmes.

Many aspiring singers have come from Sarawak, some of whom have achieved success in the domestic and international entertainment industries. If given the chance, artistes like Syafieqah might have a chance to succeed if they never give up.

The struggles and tribulations have given Syafieqah strength.

She understands what it was like to go through heartache and despair. She seems to be able to accept the fact that the accident left her unable to walk. She did not begin to feel the impact of the blow until a few months later, when she deeply realised she would have to live with the disability for the rest of her life.