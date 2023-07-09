Better internet access at universities will ease learning, say students during Fahmi’s visit

DENGKIL (July 9): The concern shown by the government in improving internet network access at all universities will facilitate learning and enhance the capability of students.

University of Technology MARA (UiTM) Selangor Branch Tualang College Representative Committee president at Dengkil campus, Muhammad Syafiq Akmal Mahadi said that fast Internet facilities will allow reference materials to be accessed quickly and easily in campus hostels.

“Fast internet gives students an advantage. Students need not move to another location which has better access such as a faraway library,” said Muhammad Akmal who felt it would help save time for students.

He said when met by reporters after a visit by Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil to the Dengkil campus of UiTM Selangor branch here today.

In the visit, Fahmi described the internet management at UiTM as good and can be a reference to all other universities.

According to Fahmi, UiTM allocated RM3.38 million to improve access points from 100 to 200 units while every two hostel rooms is equipped with one Wi-Fi router.

Dahlia College Representative Committee president Nur Amani Izzati Kamarul Azhar said Internet facility in UiTM is getting better after improvement by university management.

“Now it is fast and reliable, as it used to be slow at night when students are accessing the internet for their assignments,” she said and thanked the minister for inspecting internet access in the campus.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during his visit to Universiti Utara Malaysia, Sintok in Kedah was reported as asking Fahmi to give priority to internet connectivity at university campuses nationwide.

Anwar said internet facility in university campus is a basic requirement and is an important element just like textbooks. — Bernama