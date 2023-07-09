Body of operator pinned under excavator in Belaga extricated

BINTULU (July 9): The body of an excavator operator who was pinned under the machine which plunged down a 30-metre ravine at Uma Kahei in Belaga was successfully extricated yesterday afternoon.

According to Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad, the victim’s body was retrieved from underneath the overturned excavator at 3.53pm with help from the Civil Defence Force personnel.

“After successfully extricating the body, it was handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement.

Belaga police chief DSP Rohana Nanu when contacted earlier identified the foreign national as Ponsel.

Bomba said they received a distress call about the incident at around 4.50pm on Thursday (July 6) and mobilised eight personnel to the scene.

Upon arrival, the firefighters found the overturned excavator in the forest area, located around one kilometre from the main road.

The victim was believed to be terracing the area for agricultural purposes when the excavator on a newly-built terrace slid and plunged down the 30-metre deep ravine.