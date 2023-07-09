Don: Implement merit-based system for admission into public varsities

KUCHING (July 9): Malaysia should implement a merit-based system for admission into public universities rather than retaining the current quota system, asserted Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

The Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s Faculty of Syariah and Law associate professor said a merit-based system would ensure fairness, quality and diversity in the higher learning institutions.

“Merits can be based on academic performance, test scores, extracurricular activities, personal statements, interviews, and other indicators of aptitude, achievement, and potential.

“Merit-based admission aims to select the best and most suitable candidates for a given field of study or level of education,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent remark that the quota system at public universities in the country would be retained.

Muzaffar pointed out that merit-based admission was regarded a more suitable way to ensure the quality of graduates the country could produce so as to strengthen its education system.

He said the country’s education system has to change with time so that graduates produced are of qualities and capable of competing with their counterparts at the global arena.

“There is a concern that if we still retain the quota system, we will be unable to producing graduates with full potentials, which is very important for our society and the nation-building.

“It is very weird to see that we still retain the quota system after our country gained its independence for 65 years. Malaysia is a multiracial country, thus healthy and fair competition should be allowed to be practised within the education system,” he stressed.

Muzaffar opined that the government should set up a special committee consisting of experts in the relevant fields to further look into this matter.

“Whatever it is, we cannot retain the old system if we want to move the country forward and become a great player at the international stage,” he said.

Yesterday, Anwar said the quota system at public universities in the country would be retained but students from all races who excel in their studies would get places in institutes of higher learning.

The Prime Minister said the quota system would continue to be implemented to enable Malay and Bumiputera students to achieve balance in universities.

“If not, we will see the same disparity that occurred at Universiti Malaya in the 1970s and 1960s, where there were no Malays in the engineering faculty and only 12 per cent in the medical faculty, so there was an effort by the late Ungku (Abdul) Aziz and the ministry at the time… to help the Malays so that they can better compete,” he said at a programme at Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM).