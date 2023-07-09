Dr Annuar: Not ‘end of the world’ for those with unsatisfactory SPM results

SIBU (July 9): Having less than satisfactory results in one’s Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations is not the end of the world, assures Deputy Minister I for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

According to him, these students can still gain entry to a number of institutions of higher learning (IPT), including the University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) here.

“Congratulations to those who had outstanding scores in their SPM 2022 exams.

“For those receiving unsatisfactory results, it’s not the end of the world because there are many paths and opportunities for you to further your studies,” said the Nangka assemblyman in his speech for the Education Expo 2023 at Sibu Islamic Complex yesterday, where he presented incentives to 249 outstanding students in Sibu District.

Adding on, Dr Annuar assured all that he would open the opportunities not only to outstanding students, but also all those wishing to continue their studies at the UTS.

“For me, this is much fairer as all the students are given the opportunity to continue their studies up to a higher level

“Since I took over as the chairman of UTS, the university has shown a 300 per cent increase in the number of students,” he said.

Moreover, Dr Annuar said the Ministry of Higher Education’s University Central Unit (UPU) had opened the review of the results for admissions to public IPTs in Malaysia.

“For those not satisfied with the courses offered by UPU, please come see me and I will offer you immediately (placements) in UTS because you’re qualified academically according to UPU; there is no question for UTS to not accept you as students,” he said.

On the Education Expo, Dr Annuar highlighted its importance as a platform to expose the students the benefits and assistance provided by the state government in terms of education, especially on tertiary studies.

The expo was held simultaneously in 45 districts across Sarawak.

Also present in the Sibu event was local Chinese paramount community leader Temenggong Vincent Lau.