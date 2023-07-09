Dr Rundi envisions mindset shift in agriculture sector

SIBU (July 9): Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom has called on the farming community in Sarawak, especially those in rural areas, to view agriculture as a business.

The Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Minister pointed out that they ought to view this sector from the perspective of dollars and cents, working towards better yields and productivity.

Gone are the days when traditional farming was meant for own consumption, he added, saying the shift in the image of agriculture would also entice the younger generation into the agriculture sector.

“Now, the stigma of being a farming community is that we are inferior in terms of income and knowledge – even our standard of living – that is the image that we ought to change so that people of the younger generation will be enticed into agro business.

“We try to maintain this momentum so that people who are supposed to disseminate information, training and also part and parcel of implementation will be also be able to move this community into a new way of doing farming that includes new technology, modern farming, mechanisation and so on – that is to increase the productivity,” Dr Rundi explained.

The Kemena assemblyman was speaking to reporters after officiating at the ‘Senior Officers Conference Dinner 2023’ at RH Hotel here Friday night.

Adding on, he stressed on the importance of having a complete eco-system equipped with a complete supply and value chain towards ensuring those in farming activities will have a better life.

“We have to change our mindset so that we will be able to do things that will yield good returns and benefit us.

“And if it does not give us good returns, we have to diversify our efforts,” he stressed.

Asked if there were any efforts by his ministry to commercialise dabai, Dr Rundi responded positively, pointing to the development of the Dabai Belt.

For the record, about 300 Agriculture Department officers and heads of 28 Area Farmers Organisations statewide joined the three-day conference, which started on July 5, where 30 papers were presented.

Meanwhile, at the same function, Dr Rundi also launched the Agriculture Department’s new Logo and e-Tani System.

Dayang Rafiedah Awang Rapiee was adjudged the winner of the logo competition.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Department director Dominic Chunggat revealed that the conference aimed to revisit the latest development and updates on policies, strategies and pertinent issues in the agriculture sector; share knowledge and experiences on new technologies and applications; and enhance engagement among stakeholders to develop the agriculture sector.

Among those present were Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development (Food Industry) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development (Commodity & Regional Development) Martin Ben, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Law and Customs) Jefferson Jamit Unyat, Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan and the ministry’s permanent secretary Sirai Daha.