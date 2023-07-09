Dr Sim: S’wak seeks to use own funds to accelerate cancer centre construction

KUCHING (July 9): The state government has offered to build the Sarawak Cancer Centre first using its own funds, which would be repaid later by the federal government, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier said that this is in the effort to accelerate the process of constructing the long-overdue centre.

“I have written to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim regarding this matter, as what he had asked me to do. Tomorrow (July 10), I will be discussing with the Premier on what is the next step, but I hope that we can accelerate the whole process,” he said.

Dr Sim said this to reporters when met during the ‘Majlis Taklimat dan Penerangan PCDS 2030’ here today.

The programme was organised by political secretaries to the Premier of Sarawak in conjunction with the state’s 60th anniversary of independence.

Dr Sim said cancer patients in Sarawak cannot wait any longer as the disease is the second biggest cause of death in Sarawak, and involves high treatment costs.

He expressed confidence that with Sarawak’s past achievements, the state would definitely make the cancer hospital a success.

“Even the World Heart Federation has recognised one of the 25 emerging leaders from Sarawak. Meanwhile, the Newsweek (magazine) has named Sarawak Heart Centre as among the Top 100 in Asia Pacific,” he said.

“So what does this all mean? This means that Sarawakians know how to run a hospital if given the opportunity.”