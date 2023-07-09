Duo in Limbang hurt after 4WD veers off road, crashes into pipe

MIRI (July 9): Two men were injured after the four-wheel-drive (4WD) they were travelling in skidded off the road and struck a pipe by the shoulder of Jalan Bakul in Limbang last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), said the victims were the 33-year-old driver and his 31-year-old passenger.

“We deployed a team from the Limbang fire station to the scene after receiving a distress call at 11.11pm.

“The two men were helped out of their 4WD before being referred to Limbang Hospital for further treatment,” it said.

The department did not specify the severity of the two men’s injuries.