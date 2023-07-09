Eugenia lifts U19 title at CIMB Circuit 2nd Leg

KUCHING (July 9): Eugenia Sulan David of Sarawak added another feather to her cap when she won the Girls U19 title at the CIMB National Junior Circuit Leg 2 Sarawak at the Sarawak Squash Centre, Petra Jaya today.

The Sukma XXI shadow team player justified her status as the tournament top seed after edging Najwa Zara Mohd Fakhur Razm, the second seed from BJSS Kuala Lumpur, 3-2 (6-11, 11-7, 8-11, 11-3, 12-11 in the final which lasted 33 minutes.

Eugenia enjoyed byes in the first and second rounds before seeing off Reshika Rajarathiniam of Penang 3-1 (9-11, 11-5, 14-12, 11-5) in the semifinals.

Reshika finished third after outlasting teammate Natasha Lim Jae Yee 3-2 (5-11, 15-13, 7-11, 11-5, 11-6).

The Boys U19 was won by joint 3/4 seed Muhammad Amirul Aqil of Penang who upstaged second seed Isaac George of Negeri Sembilan 3-1 (11-3, 5-11, 11-7, 11-9) in the 53-min final.

The Boys U17 final saw joint 3/4 seed Jonathan Reyes upset top seed Christopher Buraga 3-2 (7-11, 11-4, 5-11, 16-14, 11-9) in an all-Filipino affair.

Abdul Fahmi Abdul Basir of Kedah beat Keshvan Gunasekaran of Selangor (retired) for third place.

In other categories, Nitish Manimaran of Selangor defeated Muhammad Haiqal Hazim Syarudin of Kedah 3-1 (9-11, 12-10, 11-5, 11-5) in the Boys U15, Yek Pui Jean of Penang beat Goh Jia Xuan of Melaka 3-1 (11-8, 11-7, 7-8, 13-11) in the Girls U17 final while Emelda Camalia of Kedah blanked teammate Nur Aisyah Elzahra Ahmad 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-9) in the Girls U17 final.

The 2nd leg of the CIMB National Junior Circuit attracted 110 players including three from the Philippines, Sarawak and other states in the country.

Squash Racquets Association of Sarawak president Lucy Read, who is also the organising chairperson, gave away the medals with Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) management committee and Circuit coordinator Margaret Kechendai, SRAM committee member Constance Hon and Denna Chen Meling, the representative of Sarawak Sports Corporation chief executive officer Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan.