Former AirAsia chairman Pahamin Rajab dies aged 77

Former AirAsia chairman Datuk Pahamin Rajab (centre) died on the way to London for his grandson’s graduation. — Photo courtesy of Twitter/Azhar Sulaiman

KUALA LUMPUR (July 9): Former AirAsia Bhd chairman and co-founder Datuk Pahamin A Rajab died in London, United Kingdom last night.

The sad news was shared by his son-in-law, actor Azhar Sulaiman through an Instagram video early this morning.

“Assalamualaikum everyone, I wish to inform that my father in-law Datuk Pahamin A Rajab just passed away. He just arrived in London, had a heart attack on the plane. So now my mother in-law and my son Rees are in London.

“He went to London to attend my son’s graduation. All of us will leave for London on Monday, let’s recite the al-Fatihah together for my father in-law. May Allah bless his soul and place him among the righteous,” he said in the video.

Pahamin, 77, was the secretary-general of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry from 1998 to 2001 and had been the Road Transport Department (RTD) director-general from 1974 to 1998. – Bernama

