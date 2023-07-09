Join association to help enhance your operations, Sibu livestock farmers advised

SIBU (July 9): The local livestock farmers, be they operating on small or large scale, play a crucial role in sustaining the industry and meeting the demands for animal products not only from the state but also from the surrounding region.

In this respect, they are advised to join Sibu Livestock Farmers Association.

In making this call, Sibu Chinese community paramount leader Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau highlights the association’s key roles of providing input to policymakers, giving a voice to the industry when it comes to any new legislation, and providing the relevant support, tools and best practices to the industry.

He said this in his speech for Sibu Livestock Farmers Association’s 51st anniversary celebration cum its 33rd executive committee (2023-2024) installation ceremony at Kingwood Hotel here Saturday night.

Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom officiated at the opening ceremony.

Adding on, Lau said he acknowledged the importance of the livestock industry in Sarawak, but he also saw it developing slowly, with the products going primarily for local consumption.

“In May 2022, it was reported that Sarawak was self-sufficient in poultry with a 100 per cent SSL (Self-Sufficiency Level) for eggs, 95 per cent SSL for poultry broilers (chicken raised for meat production), 125 per cent for pork, 12 per cent for beef, and 5.5 per cent for mutton.

“Livestock farming in Sibu is diverse, and it plays a significant role in Sarawak’s agricultural sector. The main livestock sectors include poultry (chicken and eggs), cattle, goats and pigs,” he said.

In particular, Lau said pig farming had traditionally been a significant sector in Sibu.

“It involves the production of pork for local consumption. However, the industry has faced challenges in recent years due to disease outbreaks and regulatory changes.

“Still, the industry continues to adapt and evolve to meet consumer demands.”

In summing his speech up, Lau acknowledged that there were many factors influencing the farming sector in Sibu, such as consumer’s demand, prevailing economic conditions, government policies and regulations, support for agricultural development and international trade agreements, but he also highlighted environmental sustainability, animal welfare and food safety as major considerations in the industry.

Among other guests at the Saturday night event were Sibu Livestock Farmers Association chairman Ling Chi Kiong, organising chairman Ngu Deing Hung, Federation of Livestock Farmers Associations of Malaysia president Tan Chee Hee, Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud and Department of Agriculture Sarawak director Dominic Chunggat.