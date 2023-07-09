Julaihi: Holding education expo in all districts across S’wak can help reduce number of dropouts

KUCHING (July 9): Having an education expo in all districts across Sarawak can serve as a move to bring down the number of dropouts, said Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

The Utilities and Telecommunication Minister believed that some students dropped out due to a lack of information about opportunities to pursue studies at higher learning institutions.

According to him, many local children who are qualified to pursue higher studies reside in rural areas.

As such, he lauded the efforts of Yayasan Sarawak to have been organising education expo or education-related programmes in all districts statewide.

“This serves as one of the initiatives to ensure that all students, especially those who have completed the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) would be able to acquire the latest information about the educational opportunities offered in Sarawak,” he said when opening the Sebuyau District Sarawak Education Expo organised by Yayasan Sarawak at the Sebuyau Development Hall yesterday.

Julaihi pointed out that it was important to expose students particularly those from rural areas to education-related opportunities being offered in the state.

He said these rural areas could make good use of such opportunities to equip themselves with the necessary know-how and skills, and subsequently build up a suitable career in the future.

“Besides learning about opportunities at educational institutions owned by the Sarawak government as well as several public universities across the country, students can also get guidance from the representatives of various learning institutions that are willing to share their knowledge at this expo,” he said.

He added that the presence of Yayasan Sarawak at the expo would also enable individuals to obtain information about the sponsorships provided for students in need.