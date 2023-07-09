Katibas rep: Sarawak Education Expo useful platform to encourage rural students to pursue higher education

SONG (July 9): The Sarawak Education Expo is a useful platform to address the issue of rural students not pursuing higher education, despite having the qualifications, due to logistics, said Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan.

He said rural students should take full advantage of the expo by making the best choices for their own future, and explained that the younger generation should be aware of the opportunities provided by the state government through the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“I am confident that PCDS 2030, which is an important foundation for Sarawak to become a developed state, will be achieved and the people will be able to enjoy high income.

“Based on the strategy, of course it requires a skilled and knowledgeable workforce. Investment in human development is very important as (it is) an important asset to being the main driving force in developing this state.

“We don’t want outsiders to fill vacancies while local children are just spectators,” he was quoted as saying by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) when officiating the opening of the Song district-level expo at a multipurpose hall here on Saturday.

Lidam said he hopes the expo will be an annual programme so that students will always get the latest information and they will use it to make the appropriate career choices.

He also thanked the Sarawak Foundation, Sarawak Education Department, Resident and District Offices for organising the expo for the second time this year in all districts statewide.