Keningau student speaks at Manila Youth Summit

KENINGAU (July 9): Nur Afiqa Amani, a 19-year old student at the Keningau Vocational College (KVC) was one of the guest speakers at the Youth Summit in Manila, the Phillipines, recently after her study on mental health impressed the organizers.

The culinary arts student was chosen for her mental health project about promoting wellbeing through socioemotional.

She submitted her study to the Youth Summit organizer, Southeast Asian Ministers for Educational Oraganization Regional Centre for Education Innovation and Technology via a three-minute virtual presentation.

Prior to that, Afiqa led her school team at KVC to carry out a mental health project to help students cope with anxiety and stress and to improve their wellbeing through socioemotional skills.

The study called ‘It’s Okay’ involved several activities, including natural walk, origami therapy, and socioemotional workshops.

She also led her team to present the project in three virtual conferences.

Nur Afiqa said her participation at the two-day (27 to 28 June) Youth Summit was very beneficial and provided her the opportunity to exchange ideas on various subjects with participants from other countries.

“I think this youth program is one of the efficient platforms for the youth to express their ideas and strengthen learning through various ways and innovations.

“I also took the opportunity to invite several participants from other countries to come to Malaysia and perhaps find out possibility to have collaboration in education, particularly for the youth in our country,” she said.

The Youth Summit was held at the Seameo Innotech Campus in Quezon City and Nur Afiqa was accompanied by the head of hospitality department of KVC, Anita Md Yasin, while her travel expenses were covered by the organizer.

The selection for projects to be presented and discussed in this inaugural summit was competitive and the speaker selection was exclusive to Southeast Asian youth only.

Meanwhile, KVC director Christine Stanislaus Kinsik expressed her pride and joy in another milestone achieved by one of her students.