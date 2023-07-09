Kuching Chinese commerce body hailed for remaining active, relevant for more than a century

KUCHING (July 9): The Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCGCCI) remains as one of the most active, as well as among the oldest, of its kind in the country.

In stating this, the Associated Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) president Tan Sri Low Kian Chuan also observes how the KCGCCI continues to evolve throughout its more than 100 years’ journey.

“Especially under the leadership of Datuk Tan Jit Kee, all members are strongly united and dedicated in the chamber’s affairs. Connecting business opportunities both local and abroad, and continuously exploring more opportunities and creating values to benefit the members, their hard work deserves to be acknowledged.

“As one of the chambers with the longest history in Malaysia, KCGCCI has always adhered to its principle to serve the society, uphold the rights of business. It has only witnessed the transitions and growth in all areas of Kuching and within the states, and has also contributed tremendously to the socio-economic and developments in all areas, earning vast respect and support from the Chinese community,” said Low in his speech for the ‘133rd Anniversary Celebration of KCGCCI’ cum the ‘10th Anniversary of Kuching Young Entrepreneurs Committee’ (YEC) at Pullman Hotel here on Friday night.

On the 10th anniversary of Kuching YEC, Low said it signified ACCCIM’s focus on nurturing young entrepreneurs.

“We encourage young businessmen to join ACCCIM. We reach out to the youngsters, pass on the precious wisdom in doing business and positive values to them to ensure that the talents would come out in succession, and to ensure the sustainability of the organisation.

Low also hailed Sarawak as ‘a very unique place’.

“Every time I am here, I feel happy. I can feel the passion of the Sarawakians.

“Sarawak displays the real value of pluralism in multi-ethnic society in terms of racial harmony and unity, as well as freedom to worship.

“Sarawak has always been the best role model that we look up to.”

Low also observed how the Sarawak government had continued to recognise the contribution of Chinese independent schools by giving out allocations to help Chinese education nurture more talents for Sarawak.

“This indeed commendable.

“We hope more states would emulate what Sarawak is doing by recognising the contribution of Chinese independent schools to the development of our nation.”

On KCGCCI’s 133rd anniversary, Low encouraged its members to ‘look back and be thankful for the contributions of their former leaders’.

“From here, we look forward to the new opportunities for KCGCCI and discover how we are going to pave our way towards the new future, hand in hand.

“I am convinced that the great efforts by Datuk Tan Jit Kee and the fellow board of directors have laid a good foundation for KCGCCI.

“We also hope that KCGCCI would continue to support the ACCCIM – let us work together, with mutual aspiration, to lead the Chinese community and continue to make important contributions to the economic growth and development of our country,” he added.