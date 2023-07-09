Many in China unaware of Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 9): Despite decades of promotional efforts, a sizeable number of Chinese nationals in China are still not aware of the existence of Sabah, and that it is a part of Malaysia.

At the mention of Malaysia, young adults in particular can only resonate with Kuala Lumpur.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew received this feedback from tourism players during her official work visits to Xi’an, Shanghai and Beijing which ended on Sunday.

However, she is optimistic that this phenomenon is set to change after her series of meetings with government officials, airline representatives (including China’s major airlines) and industry leaders to boost international tourism.

As such, Liew welcomed AirAsia’s proposal to set up an office in Beijing to aggressively promote Sabah as a preferred tourist destination, and to create a social media platform for young people, like TikTok, to generate publicity for Sabah.

According to the General Manager of AirAsia China, Frank Tang Ting, AirAsia had operated 28 weekly direct scheduled flights from China to Kota Kinabalu during the pre-Covid 19 period versus the present (as per July 1, 2023).

The cities involved are Shenzhen (14 flights per week), Guangzhou (seven flights per week) and Wuhan (seven flights).

Currently, AirAsia has a total of 36 direct scheduled flights weekly from China (including Hong Kong) to Kota Kinabalu, that is, Hong Kong (10 flights per week), Guangzhou (seven flights per week), Shenzhen (seven flights per week), Beijing (seven flights per week) and Wuhan (five flights per week).

The minister hosted a lunch cum meeting session for Tuan Razali Bin Tuan Omar (Director of Tourism Malaysia Beijing), Frank Tang Ting (General Manager of AirAsia China), Carl Wang (Manager Sales of Malaysia Airlines Beijing), Xiao Peng (Beijing A-mei Express International Travel Service), Claudia Wang (Silk Road International Arts Centre) and Hu Jian Rong (Zheng Tong Guang Mai Travel) at the World Summit Wing in Beijing on Friday.

“I am upbeat about the outcome of my meetings with stakeholders in the key cities, and anticipate a further increase in the number of Chinese tourist arrivals in Sabah.

“I am of the view that all parties concerned can reap the benefits of reciprocal tourism if we are focused and collaborate to heighten our tourism activities in promoting each other’s interests for mutual gain,” Liew said in a statement on Sunday.

Given a rebound in outbound tourism, she also proposed that a chartered flight be mounted from Shanghai to Tawau in the near future.

During the meetings, Liew emphasised the need to simplify the visa application process so that Malaysia-bound travellers will find it hassle-free.

Razali informed that the number of visas issued to Chinese tourists travelling to Malaysia has increased since the international borders were reopened. For example, in March 2023, a total of 72,975 visas were issued. In April 2023 and May 2023, some 87,191 visas and 100,165 visas were issued, respectively.

Liew also hailed Malaysia Airlines’ proposal to reserve some 20 diving permits for each flight, as an incentive for diving enthusiasts, among others.

“This attractive offer will lure leisure travellers and adventure seekers to world-renowned diving destinations in Sabah,” she said.

Throughout her visits, she has been promoting Kunak (Sabah’s east coast town about 58km from the Tawau Airport) as yet another tourist destination for visitors to explore its natural attractions.

“Interestingly, Kunak has a relatively untapped diving spot where its exotic marine life is comparable with that of the famous Sipadan Island,” she added.

Also present at the Beijing meeting were the Ministry’s Deputy Permanent Secretary II Alesia Sion, Sabah Tourism Board (STB) Deputy Chief Executive Officer Tay Shu Lan, Political Secretary to the Minister Vivien Lee, Special Officer to the Minister Robert Penggai, and STB Assistant Marketing Manager Yvonne Chin.