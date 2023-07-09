Miri club to continue sending swimmers for exposure competitions

KUCHING (July 9): Top Speed Aquatic Swimming Club of Miri will continue to send its swimmers for exposure competitions in the effort to improve their standard.

Club advisor and head coach David Chung said this was the best way to develop the swimmers into future champions and to represent the state as well as country in bigger swimming competitions.

“We had a good outing at the recent Sportexcel MAS-NSC-Milo Junior Swimming Circuit 2nd Leg at the Tuanku Zara Aquatic Centre in Ipoh, Perak from July 1-2 where our swimmers bagged five gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

“I never expected them to get such good results and they managed to also better their PB (personal best) times, especially Ryan who splashed to two surprise golds,” Chung told The Borneo Post today.

Top Speed was represented by six swimmers namely George Voon Yi Jing, Bong Rui Jie, Ryan Liaw Chee Heng, Nathan Sim Junxi, Ethern Ethanel Lim Churn and Liysha Liung Chen Celestine Bruce.

The team was managed by Lillie Lau and coached by Chung.

Chung said the meet gave the swimmers a good opportunity to collect ranking points where the top 24 ranked swimmers will qualify for the grand final later this year.

The two-day competition attracted 624 swimmers from 41 teams,

“We will be sending the swimmers to a few more events such as the MAS-NSC-Milo Junior Splash Leg 2, SportExcel MAS-NSC-Milo Grand Final, 55th MSSM Aquatic Championship, 4th Miri Sprint and 3rd Sarawak Short Course Sprint,” added Chung.

Meanwhile, Ryan captured two golds, the Boys Group 3 50m breaststroke and 100m breaststroke in the Sportexcel MAS-NSC-Milo Junior Swimming Circuit 2nd Leg while Ethern (Boys Group 3 100m backstroke), Bong (Boys Group 3 100m freestyle) and Liysha (Girls Group 4 100m backstroke) contributed one gold each.

The silver medals were delivered by Ethern (50m backstroke) and Liysha (50m backstroke) while the bronze medalists were Ethern (100m freestyle), Bong (50m freestyle) and Liysha (50m freestyle, 100m freestyle).