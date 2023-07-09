National Unity Ministry’s ‘Ini Warisan Kita’ programme aims to strengthen unity through Malaysian heritage, says minister

PUTRAJAYA (July 9): The ‘Ini Warisan Kita’ programme organised by the National Unity Ministry (KPN) is a platform to strengthen unity among Malaysians through national heritage treasures.

The programme themed ‘Melestarikan Perpaduan’ (Maintaining Unity) was held for three days since last Friday at a shopping centre here and was officiated by National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang today.

KPN said the programme coincided with the government’s desire to develop a Malaysia Madani that adopts elements of respect and makes heritage a platform for strengthening unity among Malaysians.

“The main objective of organising this programme is to preserve unity by increasing the knowledge, understanding and appreciation of people of various races about the country’s heritage,” it said in a statement today.

KPN said that one of the main elements of the ‘Ini Warisan Kita’ programme is an exhibition of ethnic houses such as Chetti, Baba Nyonya, Mah Meri, Siamese and Portuguese that will feature a variety of activities such as dance, fashion, traditional food, and handicrafts.

There are also cultural performances with cross-cultural elements as well as heritage manuscripts that are priceless national treasures on display at the National Archives, Museums Department and National Library.

In order to encourage more parties to participate in the ‘Ini Warisan Kita’ programme, KPN said it also offered incentives in the form of grants of up to RM50,000 subject to the terms and conditions that have been set.

“The main focus of this incentive is to cover the areas of ethnic diversity, language, traditional games, customs, food as well as traditional arts and musical instruments,” the ministry said.

KPN also introduced several other initiatives including the ‘Nostalgia Anak Kampung’ programme which brings back traditional sports as a community activity, especially among young people. — Bernama