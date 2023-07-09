No AirAsia without Pahamin, says Fernandes in tribute to deceased co-founder

KUALA LUMPUR (July 9): “There would be no AirAsia without Datuk Pahamin A Rajab,” AirAsia co-founder Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said on the passing of co-founder and former chairman of the low-cost airline.

“It is with great sadness that one of the original co-founders of @flyairasia passed away on a flight to London. There would be no AirAsia without Datuk Pahamin. Was a great Malaysian, a true patriot and a great friend,” Fernandes, who is now the chief executive officer of AirAsia’s parent company, Capital A Bhd, wrote on his Instagram post.

He said although they did not see each other as much, Pahamin was always in contact and a great supporter.

“We will come up with a fitting tribute. RIP my dear friend and look over us from your final resting place,” Fernandes said.

Capital A executive chairman and another co-founder, Kamarudin Meranun, also took to Instagram to convey his condolences.

“With deep and great sadness, I received the news that our beloved father-like, brother, friend and former chairman of AirAsia or now known as @flyairasia had just passed away last night,” he wrote.

Pahamin’s passing was shared by his son-in-law, actor Azhar Sulaiman through an Instagram video early this morning.

“Assalamualaikum everyone, I wish to inform that my father-in-law Datuk Pahamin A Rajab just passed away. He just arrived in London, and had a heart attack on the plane. So now my mother-in-law and my son, Rees, are in London,” he said.

Pahamin, 77, was the secretary-general of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry from 1998 to 2001 and had been the Road Transport Department (RTD) director-general from 1974 to 1998. – Bernama