People from all walks of life join International Day of Yoga 2023 in Kuching

KUCHING (July 9): People from all walks of life joined the celebration of the International Day of Yoga 2023 organised by the Brahma Kumaris Foundation Kuching Branch at the MBKS Garden Park here today.

The event, which was supported by the Indian High Commission of Malaysia, saw participants being enlightened by yoga instructor Ami Lee who shared her expertise on the practice.

At the launch of the celebration, Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said he was honoured to have been invited to the meaningful session held at the beautiful Garden Park of MBKS.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the participants for dedicating their time to show their support for this event. The International Day of Yoga aims to raise worldwide awareness of practising yoga.

“Today, yoga is practised in various forms around the world and it continues to grow in popularity,” he said.

According to Wee, yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice skill that originated in India.

He went on to say that the word ‘yoga’ derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

“People from any background can practise yoga as it nurtures our bodies, uplifts our mind and nourishes souls. This is an important aspect in our life because both physical and mental health lead to a happy life,” he pointed out.

Wee commended the organiser for hosting the session in educating the community on the importance of synergising of balance and inner peace through the regular practice of yoga and meditation.

“I am sure such an event will bring a wholesome benefit to the community in Kuching.”

As such, he urged other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to organise similar programmes for the people as well, especially to benefit the youths, who are the future leaders.

“I would like to reassure that MBKS will give full support and co-operation to all NGOs in organising beneficial programme for our community,” Wee added.

Also present was special guest Datin Amar Kathryn Wee.