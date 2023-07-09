Senadin has rapidly grown into satellite city, says rep

MIRI (July 9): Senadin has grown rapidly from the thick forest and peat soil area it used to be into a satellite city in the northern part of Miri, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Minister of Transport, who is Senadin assemblyman since 1996, said in the last 20 years, Senadin has developed into a new township with the biggest population in Miri.

“Today, Senadin has turned into a satellite city with an international university, an industrial training institute, colleges, and health facilities provided by the government in addition to a private hospital,” he said.

Lee added this proves that the political stability achieved by the state government over the past decades has ensured that rural areas like Senadin become well- developed in less than 30 years.

Therefore, he said, the people of Sarawak need to maintain the existing political stability to ensure that the state continues to develop and progress according to the current ruling government’s strategic plan.

He said this in his speech at the Miri Neighbourhood Committee (KRT) Gerak Rahmah Segulai Sejalai Dinner 2023 event organised by the National Unity and Integration Department at Naim Southlake Clubhouse Saturday night.

Lee advised the public to not be influenced by elements that could affect the unity and harmony in the state.

“If the people in this state are a mess, then it will be difficult for us (the state government) to achieve progress and develop this state, including Miri,” he pointed out.

Touching on the dinner event, Lee said he is proud that Senadin constituency now have 34 KRT. He said this proves that the rapid development of population plays a big role in uniting the people of multiple races and religions in the constituency.

At the same function, Lee also presented food baskets to 23 underprivileged families.

Also present at the dinner was Miri Unity officer Wilfred Ugap and KRT Desa Pujut chairman Abang Iswandy who is also the organising chairman of the event.