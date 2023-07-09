S’wak has had good progress since independence, says Bukit Semuja rep

SERIAN (July 9): Sarawak continues to witness good progress in the past 60 years since independence, said Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus.

He said the state has seen various developments thanks to its past and present leaders.

“Sarawak has progressed over the years, and those aged 60 to 80 years old have witnessed how well the state has been developed. For example, what we can see here in Serian today is a result of the developments done by our leaders.

“This is what we want to showcase – the developments that we have achieved throughout 60 years of independence. I hope Sarawakians can appreciate the efforts and sacrifices made by our past leaders,” he said when officiating the Serian District-Level Sarawak Merdeka Ride Convoy at the Serian Conference Centre here today.

John said the programme was done to increase the spirit of patriotism among Sarawakians and as such, called on them to be proud to be Sarawakians.

Meanwhile, Serian district officer Lim Hock Meng stressed that convoy participants were required to attend safety briefings so they would wear proper attire and Sirim-certified helmets before the convoy began.

Lim added that participants must comply with the regulations stipulated by authorities to not conduct excessive modifications on their motorcycles.

“When the convoy starts, we don’t want to see your motorcycles ‘bunyi macam ribut, laju macam siput’ (rumble like thunder, slow as a snail) – your (motorcycle) exhausts having the size akin to a 5-tonne lorry’s but it is just a ‘kapcai’ (underbone motorcycle) only.

“As such, we ask that convoy participants provide their cooperation,” he said.

The Sarawak Merdeka Convoy 2023 reached its destination here today and comprised 60 motorcyclists that were personally led by John himself.

The convoy began its journey from the Serian Conference Centre and made its way to Riih Daso, Kampung Taee, Simpang Baki and the Serian Bypass before ending at Ranchan Multipurpose Hall.