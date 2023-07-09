Take up courses beneficial to you, rep tells school-leavers

SIBU (July 9): School-leavers are reminded not to be choosy but to take whatever courses being offered in the market.

Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine said choosing popular courses might not bring much benefit to them.

“If you feel a course is beneficial to you, just take it,” he said at the launch of Sarawak Education Expo 2023 held at Mukah Polytechnic auditorium yesterday.

Royston said that students who have completed their public examination often had problems deciding which courses or programmes to take.

He said there were many higher education institutions in the state that offered good courses and programmes, especially those related to skills.

Later, Royston presented certificates of appreciation to outstanding students in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) from three secondary schools in Mukah.