Ting: Sarawak needs more skilled people to drive its economy

MIRI (July 9): The Sarawak government needs more local people with various expertise to drive Sarawak’s march to a brighter future.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries, and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting thus said the state government, under Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s leadership, had placed strong emphasis on the importance of tertiary education to make Sarawak a progressive state.

“Besides emphasizing infrastructure development, the Sarawak government also focuses on education.

“That is why the state government has decided to build five international schools in the state with one to be built in Miri,” he stated in his address to officiate at the opening of his 2nd Education & Career Fair 2023 at Pullman Miri Waterfront yesterday.

He said more education fair programmes should be held to provide a platform for the school leavers to obtain information and guidance before pursuing their tertiary studies.

He said an education fair would assist the students, particularly those in need, on how to apply for education loans or scholarships.

The two-day education and career fair, which started yesterday, is organised by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Piasau Service Centre Youth in collaboration with Miri Education Initiative Society (MEIS).

The organising chairman, councilor Leslie Lau in his address, said the event served as a platform to connect aspiring students with renowned educational institutions, helping them make informed decisions about their future academic pursuits.

By partnering with MMS Miri as an education consultant, Miri District Education Office, and Social Security Organisation (Socso), Lau wanted the event to be more comprehensive, bringing together a diverse range of universities from Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada and the USA.

There are 40 universities and colleges participating at the fair, namely Sarawak Taiwan Graduate Association, Centex, Yayasan Sarawak, National Youth Training Institute (IKBN), Industrial Training Institute (ILP), Miri Community College, INTO University Partnership, University of Northampton, Business & Hotel Management, Swiss Education Group, Singapore Institute of Management, James Cook University (Singapore), Lakehead University Canada, SHATECS Institute Pte Ltd, IBS College, I-Cats University College, Market Management Services Sdn Bhd (MMS), Monash University Malaysia, Canning College, Queensland University of Technology, The University of Sydney, Deakin University, The University of Adelaide, Murdoch University, UNSW Sydney, Kolej Laila Taib, Curtin University Malaysia, Raffles College of Higher Education, HELP University, Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, University of Southampton, Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation, University of Technology Sarawak, The One Academy, Riam Institute of Technology, and Sunway College Kuching.

For job seekers, over 20 companies from Miri, Bintulu, and Peninsula Malaysia are offering job opportunities at the fair.

Miri District education officer Mariam Monek was also present at the opening ceremony.