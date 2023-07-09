Vacant semi-detached house in Kuching seriously damaged by fire

KUCHING (July 9): A double-storey semi-detached house at Greenville Villa, Jalan Stapok here was seriously damaged in a fire last night.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said no injuries were reported during the incident as the house – measuring to about 223 square metres – was vacant.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 9.23pm and firefighters from the Batu Lintang and Padungan fire stations were deployed to the scene.

“At the scene, the firefighters extinguished the fire using water that was sourced from the nearby fire hydrant,” it added.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, the firefighters ended the operation.

The damages and cause of the fire are still under investigation.