Villagers’ quick action save Kpg Long Wat in Ulu Baram from being razed by fire

MIRI (July 9): Quick action by the Kampung Long Wat volunteer firefighters saved the 85-door longhouse in Ulu Baram from being razed by fire early this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department Miri chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said the volunteer firefighters managed to extinguish the fire involving 27 doors which were located in the middle part of the longhouse.

“The quick action by the volunteer firefighters had prevented the fire from spreading to other part of the longhouse.

“They managed to put out the fire using water that was pumped from the nearby river,” he said.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin said they were notified about the incident at 1.33am and firefighters from the Marudi fire station were deployed to the scene.

“It took the firefighters from the Marudi fire station five hours to reach Kampung Long Wat as they had to travel along the logging road

“However, at around 2.30am, we received information that the villagers had extinguished the fire,” he added.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin said upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters only conducted monitoring and assess the damages caused by the fire.

After ensuring that the situation was safe, the firefighters ended the operation.