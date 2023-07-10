Aziz Bari slams Hadi Awang over remarks on ‘DAP planning to destroy Malay and Bumiputera’

IPOH (July 10): DAP’s Abdul Aziz Bari told PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang to stop playing ‘kamikaze politics’ just to win votes after alleging that the party was continuing the British colonial’s plan to destroy Malay and Bumiputera supremacy.

Abdul Aziz said that DAP have never challenged the provisions on the monarchy, Islam, special position of the Malays and the Malay language as official language.

“First, there’s no legal provisions on these types of supremacy. There’s no such thing in the constitution or in any legislation.

“But there are provisions on the monarchy, Islam, special position of the Malays and the Malay language as official language. And DAP has, together with other parties in Pakatan Harapan (PH) made it clear to uphold them,” he told Malay Mail.

The Tebing Tinggi assemblyman also told Abdul Hadi to be consistent and stop blowing hot and cold.

“If he’s not senile, he should remember that DAP together with PAS have made similar commitment during Pakatan Rakyat (PR) days, which unfortunately collapsed due to backstabbing by PAS in 2015.

“DAP remains the same, the party has never wavered from that stance,” he added.

He also said that Abdul Hadi needed to come clean on the formation of Chinese Consultative Council (CCC) by PAS back in 1986.

“Abdul Hadi promised to look at the special position of the Malays when he tried to woo the Chinese support during the CCC days.

“Abdul Hadi was then the party’s Vice President. It was Yusof Rawa who held presidency and Fadhil Noor was the deputy,” he added.

Yesterday, Abdul Hadi said that DAP is continuing the plan started by the British colonisers to destroy Malay and Bumiputera supremacy with the support of Malays who have forgotten their roots.

Abdul Hadi said that his party is also pushing for Malay unity to fight against efforts to destroy the Malay race just like what happened to the Native Americans.

He said that DAP has elected Malay spokesmen who have forgotten their Malayness and are neglectful of Islam as their religion, while also labelling Malays who defend their race and religion as racist. – Malay Mail