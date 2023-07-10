Cabinet to finalise policy on cyber security ecosystem on July 19, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (July 10): Policy decisions on the streamlining of the national cyber security ecosystem will be discussed and finalised in the Cabinet meeting this July 19, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this demonstrated the seriousness and firm commitment of the government in addressing cyber security challenges.

“I want to be unequivocal in saying that the Unity Government will not compromise the security of our cyber space, nor will it brook delays in this regard.

“What we are lacking in time, we will make up with hard work,” the prime minister said in his speech at the opening of The Cyber Defence & Security Exhibition and Conference (CYDES) 2023 here today.

His speech was read out by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who inaugurated the event on behalf of the prime minister. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —