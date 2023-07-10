DuitSmart Kids’ programme enters Malaysia Book of Records

KUCHING (July 10): The ‘DuitSmart Kids’ financial literacy programme organised by Smart Reader Worldwide and Hong Leong Bank entered the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) on Saturday for ‘Most Children Graduated From A Financial Literacy Programme’.

The feat was made during the programme’s graduation ceremony involving 1,789 pupils aged four to seven years.

MBOR Office manager Lee Pooi Leng announced the results at the event, which was held simultaneously at the Grand Riverine Ballroom in Jalan Petanak here and at the Chancellor Hall of the Management and Science University (MSU) in Shah Alam.

At the event in the Grand Riverine Ballroom, the certificate was signed by Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Lee then presented the certificate to Aim Smart Academics Sdn Bhd operations and business development manager Norma John.

“This is to certify that Smart Readers Worldwide Sdn Bhd is listed in the MBOR for organising the ‘Most Children Graduated from a Financial Literacy Programme involving 1, 789 graduates,” she said.

Meanwhile, Fatimah congratulated Smart Reader Worldwide for teaching the children on financial literacy through the ‘DuitSmart Kids’ programme.

Aside from teaching them on how to save their money, the programme also educated the children on how to earn, spend and share their money.

“For our SeDidik, the focus is to teach them on how to save. However, I noticed that in Smart Reader Kids, the children are taught to earn, save, spend and share their money, which is very important.

“This is a very holistic (learning) module, and I think we should learn from Smart Reader Kids,” Fatimah added.