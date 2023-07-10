Fatimah: Ministry to conduct community outreach programme to tackle scams

KUCHING (July 10): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development will be conducting a community outreach programme to tackle scam cybercrimes following its meeting with relevant agencies recently.

Its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the decision was made following the recent revelation that many people here had fallen victim to scams, where they lost a substantial amount of money.

“Based on statistics, scam cases in Sarawak involved a loss of RM125 million from 2021 to 2022 while for Malaysia, it is estimated to be around RM320 million.

“The victims’ savings were for old age or emergencies, but they lost their money just like that. In view of this, it is high time we cooperate with the police, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Bank Negara Malaysia to tackle this issue,” she told a press conference after chairing the Sarawak Women and Family Council (MWKS) meeting at Wisma Wanita here today.

On a separate matter, Fatimah said the launch of the Sewing Centre and Community Outreach Programme will be held in Dalat on Aug 25 and 26.

She added that plans are also underway to feature eight more topics with various aims under the Community Outreach Programme at eight locations in the future.